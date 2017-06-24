Username: 1

Members of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education have decided [auth] to develop a unified vision and set of goals before tackling the superintendent’s search or some other priorities.

At its Friday meeting, the five members agreed to table discussions about hiring a consulting firm to assist with a search for a new superintendent until first deciding as a group about a common purpose and shared aims.

“I think we as a board — we have a few months under our belt — we’ve kind of put out fires and dealt with issues as they came up,” said Board President Nicole Austin. “But we really haven’t developed a clarity of purpose and vision that we all believe in, that we can be unified around, to direct Ms. (Susan) Sanchez as superintendent in terms of what we expect of her and what we expect of our district.”

Board members also expressed the need to have a defined purpose and clear goals before launching the search for a permanent superintendent. Sanchez became interim superintendent in February after the resignation of Tom Burris.

Sanchez also told the board that she would like specific direction as she begins a new contract July 1 as interim superintendent and as she prepares herself to be a candidate for the superintendent’s position.

“I would like to have direction from the board on what those measurement and goals are going to be,” Sanchez said. “I have a list of priorities that I think are important, but, unless I have a well-defined vision from the board, I cannot execute those. … I want to ensure that I am meeting each and every one of your unified goals.”

Board members agreed to meet within the next weeks and have considered asking someone to help facilitate the discussions.

The board also continues to consider three different consulting groups to assist with the search for a superintendent.

Paul and Associates LLC of Albuquerque headed by former Aztec schools superintendent Dr. Linda Paul has tendered a proposal that would cost $8,750, before taxes, outside vendor or advertising costs, and fees. Those extra fees could be as high as $1,000 a day for site visits.

A group associated with the New Mexico School Boards Association in Santa Fe and headed by Dr. Gloria Rendon has bid $10,604, which includes tax and travel but is before outside costs.

A third group of consultants from out of state has profferred services for $44,100 before taxes and any outside costs. According to their proposal, the costs would cover fees and expenses for 84 hours of work by two consultants.

The submitted proposal does not identify the group, but, at a prior board meeting, the group was identified as headed by Annette Brinkman and including university professor Ellen Williams. Brinkman was an early childhood education specialist in Utah and has been an educational consultant for five years.

Senior Writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« New head of education urges breaking of barriers A bird, a lake and a flower or two »