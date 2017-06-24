Username: 1

Roswell B[auth] aseball Institute catcher Mason Sonovie, right, chases down Roswell High’s Drew Graham for the second out of the fourth inning during the Rox 5-4 13-inning victory over the Summer Coyotes in a silver bracket game Saturday at the Sunrise Optimist baseball tournament at the NMMI Ballpark. Both squads play their final tournament games today at 9 a.m. RBI plays at NMMI, Roswell plays at Goddard’s Launch Pad. (AJ Dickman Photo)

The Roswell High summer squad looked like they had their silver bracket matchup with the Roswell Baseball Institute Rox all wrapped up Saturday with a 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

After the lead off man reached on an infield error, Sean Henry knocked one towards the gap in left-center field, but Matt Otero, on loan from the Dexter Demons, reacted quickly and made a nice play for the first out. After a walk and another out, RBI’s Jordan Orona tied it up with a monster shot to center field, over Otero’s head and to the wall.

Perhaps a moment of hesitation in the outfield was enough for Orona to round the bases for a Little League homer worth three runs and a 4-4 tie.

After five scoreless extra innings, Henry, who could have been the winning run in the top of the seventh, redeemed himself with an RBI in the 13th, pushing Zayviel Heartman across the plate for the winning run.

The game belonged to Roswell in the early innings, as pitcher AJ Palomino tossed four sharp innings, allowing no runs on three hits. But the momentum shifted in the top of the fifth, when the Rox scored a run. RBI pitcher Tanner Conrad sat the Summer Coyotes down 1-2-3, all on swinging strikeouts, in the bottom of the frame.

Orona came on to pitch in the bottom of the sixth, just in time to get in the lineup for the game-tying smash in the top of the seventh.

The Sunrise Optimist baseball tourney wraps up today, with RBI playing their final game for the silver bracket championship at NMMI, while Roswell plays in the silver consolation final at Goddard’s Launch Pad. Both games begin at 9 a.m. The gold bracket championship is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at NMMI.

Doug Walp Sports Editor

