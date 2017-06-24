Username: 1

Wilson, Robert Gene, age 95, left us on May 19, 2017. He was born on January 8, 1922 in Sioux Falls, SD and was raised in Milwaukee. He served in Patton’s 2nd Army in WWII and received the Purple Heart. After the war, he returned to Milwaukee State Teachers College. For many years he taught for MPS as a math and science teacher, first at Fernwood Elementary School and then at Peckham Junior High School. In 1968 he married Rosemary Krnoch and moved to New Mexico, where they resided until her death in 2005, when he returned to Wisconsin and spent his remaining years in Mequon. His passions were bowling, military history, reading, and puffing a good cigar.

Survivors include his daughter Robin Wilson (Peter Foote), grandson Edward Foote, sister Shirley Huddle of Albuquerque, NM, and dear friend and companion Geraldine Platt. When in Roswell Bob enjoyed bowling with his friends and acquaintance; being one of the top bowlers his whole life in Roswell. Bob was very helpful to others when it came to bowling. He enjoyed meeting with friends in Las Vegas for a super bowl party. A memorial is being planned at City Center Lanes, with a future date to be announced.

