Otto G. Eachus
|Advertising
Services are pending at LaGrone Funeral Chapel for Otto G. Eachus, age 89, of [auth] Roswell who passed away Friday June 23, 2017.
A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com
Related Posts
One Response to Otto G. Eachus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Terry and family, I am so saddened, at Your Dad’s passing.. He was an amazing gentleman.! He came to the rescue when My friend Cheri and I had a flat! He changed the tire for us! I’m not sure where he came from, but he saved the day! We were very Young teenagers and had no clue !