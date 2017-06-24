One Response to Otto G. Eachus

Username: 1

Services are pending at LaGrone Funeral Chapel for Otto G. Eachus, age 89, of [auth] Roswell who passed away Friday June 23, 2017.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

