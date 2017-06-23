Roswell police have identified the man whose body was found in an alley Wednesday morning as Matthew L. Van Note, 26, of the Roswell area.

Police said an autopsy was performed in Albuquerque Thursday by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the cause of death. Roswell Police Department investigators are awaiting the findings that will be [auth] included in the final autopsy report, said an RPD spokesperson.

No specific timetable is known on when that report will be issued.

“Investigators used fingerprints to identify Van Note, who lived in the area of Chaves County northwest of Roswell,” RPD spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said in a news release. “This is an ongoing investigation into what is classified as a suspicious death. It is classified as such since the cause of death has not yet been determined.”