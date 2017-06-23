MENU
Man found dead in alley has been identified

June 23, 2017 • BREAKING NEWS, Local News

Roswell police have identified the man whose body was found in an alley Wednesday morning as Matthew L. Van Note, 26, of the Roswell area.

Police said an autopsy was performed in Albuquerque Thursday by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the cause of death. Roswell Police Department investigators are awaiting the findings that will be [auth] included in the final autopsy report, said an RPD spokesperson.

No specific timetable is known on when that report will be issued.

“Investigators used fingerprints to identify Van Note, who lived in the area of Chaves County northwest of Roswell,” RPD spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said in a news release. “This is an ongoing investigation into what is classified as a suspicious death. It is classified as such since the cause of death has not yet been determined.”

An RPD officer was dispatched to the alley in east Roswell Wednesday at about 9:40 a.m. after Van Note’s body was discovered by a woman who was taking trash to a trash bin in the alley, which runs between Shartelle Avenue and Garden Avenue, and is just north of Third Street.

The woman called police, saying she thought the man she saw lying on the ground was passed out, but police said the arriving officer quickly determined the man was deceased.

Anyone with potential information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.

