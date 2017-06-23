Username: 1

Now under new ownership and management since 2015, Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen is back serving up good home cooking in a relaxing blend of western and patriotic family friendly décor.

Whether you’re [auth] hungry for a chicken fried steak served with gravy and all the fixins’, or a USDA choice steak aged and seasoned to perfection, Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen can handle any hearty appetite.

Start your meal with something from the appetizers menu – jalapeño poppers, wings, potato skins, fried zucchini and others.

Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen also serves a wide assortment of chicken dishes such as chicken piccata, chicken strips, stuffed chicken breasts and many others.

If you’re hungry for seafood, you can choose from a variety of entrées including salmon, shrimp and several other tasty fish dishes. If you’re having trouble making up your mind, they offer combination plates featuring steak, quail, shrimp and salmon.

Of course, there are always their famous BBQ ribs! Other pork dishes include pork chops and pork steak smothered with onions, tomato and green chili.

If you prefer a sandwich, try the green chili cheeseburger or a fish sandwich. The Southwest chicken sandwich comes covered in jack cheese with jalapeño and onion. You could choose the shaved rib eye or New York strip sandwich.

Maybe a salad sounds good to you. Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen makes fresh and tasty house salads, chef salads and the ‘chicken in a haystack’ has a little bit of everything.

On their new ‘lite-fare’ menu for Summer, they are featuring a starred tomato stuffed with either tuna or chicken salad or a steak salad.

Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen has fresh homemade cobblers for dessert, but they also offer Arbuckle Mountain fried pies that are handmade in their kitchen from Arbuckle Mountain’s 100-year-old recipe. Their pies come in a variety of fruit or cream fillings. You can’t go wrong with either one.

Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen also does catering for your family or business events and has a fully appointed modern “chuckwagon” food trailer to serve you.

They also have a private dining room for those wishing to have a special event or party for family or holiday events – always book ahead!

Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen presents live entertainment every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30. Come enjoy quality dinner music with your meal!

As always, Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen offers a 10% discount to Seniors, Veterans, Police, Firefighters and First Responders every day. We appreciate all your efforts and sacrifice.

Cattlman’s Kountry Kitchen

Hours of Operation:

Tues.-Fri. 11am-2pm & 5-9pm

Sat. 5-9pm • Sun. 11am-3pm

Closed Mondays

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« Summer baseball tourney starts today Man found dead in alley has been identified »