Username: 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose burned body was found near the Cibola Campground.

Police announced Friday that 55-year-old [auth] Craig Smith and 39-year-old Evonne Jaramillo are being held in the homicide case, which remains under investigation.

They say Smith was accused of an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and burglary.

Jaramillo is being held on suspicion of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Police say the body of 56-year-old Terry Williams was found April 28.

He had been reported missing three days earlier after an apparent home invasion.

It’s unclear if either Smith or Jaramillo has a lawyer yet.

Related Posts

About the Author: - Associated Press

« US investigates after lab improperly ships nuclear material Over 100 people feared buried by southwest China landslide »