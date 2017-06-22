Username: 1

The 2017 Sunrise Optimist Baseball Tournament will feature eight teams, including Roswell High and the Roswell Baseball Institute, playing on two fields: the NMMI Ballpark and Goddard’s Launch Pad. Both parks will host four pool games today and two tomorrow, as the squads duke it out for championship seeding. When the [auth] six pool games are completed, the teams will be seeded based on win-loss record. A two-way tie will go to head to head results and a three-way tie will be broken by least runs allowed, most runs scored (max of 10 runs per game) or finally, if statistics cannot determine the higher-seeded team, a coin flip. The first and second place teams in each pool will enter the gold bracket, while third and fourth-place teams enter the silver bracket. Each park will host bracket games Saturday, with the winners meeting in the championship Sunday at NMMI.

Daily admission is $5 or a three-day tournament pass can be purchased at the entry gate for $12.00. Kids 17 and under are free. Gates open 45 minutes prior to the start of the first games each day.

Click the following link to see the tournament bracket: 2017sunrise tourney

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

