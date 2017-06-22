Username: 1

Two local businesses are teaming up to help provide protection from the summer heat to the community of Roswell.

It’s all based off donations at the register at any of Westlake’s 98 nationwide stores.

A $5 donation [auth] will buy one fan blade, $10 will buy two, $15 will buy three and $20 will buy the whole fan. At this point, it will be given to someone in need of cooling down.

Those who are in need of a fan should call The Salvation Army at 575-622-8700 to find out the basic how, where, and when information. There is also availability to make donations online at westlakehardware.com/fandrive.

Those interested can make a monetary donation of any amount at all area Westlake Ace Hardware locations. Donations can also be made online at westlakehardware.com/fandrive.

The Salvation Army will be hosting a kickoff event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hot dogs, chips and cookies at Westlake Ace Hardware, 2810 N. Main St. in Roswell.

