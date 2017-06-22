Username: 1

Rebecca Aurora Montoya “Becky,” 34, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. A viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, on Saturday, June 24, 2017, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017, 2 p.m. at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A tribute of Becky’s life may be found at www.andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

On [auth] April 3, 1983, Becky was born to Ramon Montoya and Sheilah Montoya in Roswell, NM. Becky possessed a spirited sense of humor and enjoyed having a good time. She was a ‘real’ person with great makeup skills and a special gift for singing and acting, including performing in Cinderella for 13 years. Becky loved her owls and tattoos and adored her family more than anything. Her smile, sense of humor and laugh will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Surviving to cherish Becky’s memory are her son, Alex Montoya and his father, Daniel Ray; parents: Ramon Montoya and Sheilah Montoya; brothers: Emilio Montoya, Michael Rider; sisters: Katrina Mata, Carla Alexander; nephews: Noah Montoya, Hayden Montoya, Christopher Alexander, Landon Rider, Tristen Rider; niece, Katlyn Alexander; adopted parents: Rick and Mindy Rupe; special friend, Geriann Urquides; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; and precious Chi-Weenie, Dhalia. She would never want to forget some very special people (her name sake) Auntie Beckey, Uncle Mando and Aunt Cecilia Aurora.

Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents: Eva Vega and husband, Abaristo Montoya, Mary VanMeter and husband, Charles VanMeter; uncle, Charlie VanMeter; cousins: Daniel Rivera and Jason McKeegan.

Those chosen as honorary pallbearers are: brother, Emilio Montoya, uncles: Mando Carrillo, David VanMeter, Harvey McKeegan; Rick Rupe and Frank Montoya.

