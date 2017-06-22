Username: 1

The Country Club Road between [auth] Main Street and Garden Avenue is requiring work to continue through Friday, said Roswell’s public information officer, Todd Wildermuth.

The area between Main and Garden will remain closed until the work is completed Friday.

Traffic related to local businesses and residencies along the Country Club area will be accommodated, but traffic passing through will not be allowed.

“The work is part of a project this week that also included portions of Wyoming Avenue,” Wildermuth said. “The City of Roswell thanks citizens for their cooperation and patience as the city streets are maintained and improved.”

