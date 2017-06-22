Username: 1

The following reports are from the Roswell Police Department and are available at rpdp2c.org.

[auth] All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Kansas Avenue at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on a larceny call. A laptop and miscellaneous jewelry including a Black Hills gold ring with diamonds with a total value of $1,250 was reported stolen.

Arrests and arrest citations

Enrique E. Dominguez, 31, of the 1100 block of Avenida Mañana was charged with failure to pay fines at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Country Club Road at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday on a larceny call. A car battery valued at $100 was reported stolen.

Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of West 2nd Street at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a vehicle theft. A 2007 Chevy Silverado valued at $18,000 was reported stolen.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Robert Gene Wilson Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware partner for heat relief »