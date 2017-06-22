Username: 1

Advertising





Michael Pete Jaramillo, age 52, loved by his family and friends, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2017 in Albuquerque, NM. Mike was a full of life, fun-loving man, willing to help family, friends and strangers any time. He had plenty of stories to tell about growing up in the Roswell/Dexter area and he [auth] kept his family and friends entertained for hours with his storytelling skills.

Mike is survived by his loving partner of 17 years, Kim Ellen Cree; his beloved daughter, Adrienna Tavarez; his much loved sister, Alicia Bernal; his nephews Justin Bernal and Steven Herrera; his loving niece and favorite wild child, Samantha Bernal; his aunt, Helen Padilla; his uncles, Elmo, Joe, James and Gilbert Sedillo; and numerous cousins. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends that have known him since childhood. Mike was preceded in death by his adored younger daughter, Adelina Tavarez, his loving mother Della Sedillo; and his doting grandparents.

An open house to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at his sister’s home, 5016 Kokopelli Drive NE in Rio Rancho on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 3 p.m. Everyone whose life Mike has touched is invited to come, join with other friends and family and remember Mike with stories and reminiscing.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Rebecca “Becky” Montoya Robert Gene Wilson »