The following reports are from the Roswell Police Department and are available at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Fifth Street at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday on a larceny call. A Sony stereo, clothing and furs, shoes, furniture and other [auth] miscellaneous items with a total value of $1,725 was reported stolen.

Arrests and arrest citations

Chelsie Rena Lopez, 29, of the 800 block of North Garden Avenue was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Richardson Avenue at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday on a burglary forced entry call. Two leaf blowers, a weed trimmer and other miscellaneous products valued at $3,370 were stolen and recovered.

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday on a vehicle burglary call. A stereo with a CD player valued at $60 was reported stolen.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Main Street at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday on a larceny call. Military statues, pots and a Celtic cross with a total value of $349.96 was reported stolen.

