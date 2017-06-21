Roswell Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body [auth] was found Wednesday morning in an alley in the eastern part of Roswell.

Investigators have identified the man, but are not yet releasing his name or age.

Police said the deceased man was found in an alley that runs east-west between Shartelle Avenue and Garden Avenue, just to the north of Third Street.

Police said a woman who was taking garbage out to a trash bin in the alley at about 9:40 a.m. noticed the man lying in the alley and called police to report what she thought was a man who was passed out.

Police said when officers arrived, it was determined the man was deceased.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, looking into what is currently classified as a suspicious death.

“It is currently unknown how long the man’s body may have been in the alley. An autopsy of the body will be conducted,” RPD spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said in a news release. “Anyone with potential information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.”