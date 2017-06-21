Username: 1

Ernest Lee Sipe

A Roswell family is desperately looking for a family member. Ernest Lee Sipe, 32, was last seen Sunday, said his sister-in-law, Jessie Sipe.

The Roswell Police Department’s public information officer, Todd Wildermuth, said [auth] the brother of Ernest, Gary Snipe, filed a missing person report with the RPD Sunday.

“He said he had last seen Ernest June 15, when Ernest left the house on foot,” Wildermuth said Wednesday. “Chaves County sheriff’s deputies came across Ernest at Bottomless Lakes State Park that same day, June 15, and advised he was fine.”

Ernest Sipe is mentally disabled and Type 1 diabetic. Jessie Sipe said her brother-in-law was last seen at the Nor-Lea Hospital District in Lovington.

“They gave him a bus ticket to Lubbock, we still haven’t been able to get a hold of him,” she said. “He left his phone, he left all of his stuff, he left his animals — he just took off walking out of town. My husband is in desperate need of finding him, just because of his medical issues.”

Anyone with information about Ernest Sipe’s whereabouts may contact the RPD at 575-624-6770.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« More than $1,700 in electronics and clothing stolen from home Cancer Services offers free retreat »