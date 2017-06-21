Username: 1

On the weekend of Sept. 8-10, Cancer Services of New Mexico is hosting an educational event at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel in Albuquerque. This is a three-day program to provide information about cancer, and the life that comes [auth] with it.

This is the largest program of its type in the United States considering about 250 people from 100 New Mexican families come to participate in it.

There will be many speakers from different cancer-based companies that will come in and talk to the patients, their loved ones and the survivors.

To any families that come to this program, this event will be free of costs, including meals, lodging and the educational lectures and activities. Space is limited, so interested families are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

For more information or to request an application packet, contact Mike Capeless at 505-239-4239 or go to CancerServicesNM.org.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Family searching for disabled man last seen in Lovington Where the antelope play »