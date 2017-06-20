Username: 1

Above: Roswell starting pitcher Darrell Thompson tosses one during the first inning of the Invaders’ 6-5 extra-innings win over the visiting Trinidad Triggers Tuesday at Joe Bauman Stadium. Thompson allowed four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: After receiving a laser-beam throw from catcher Jackson Pritchard, Invader infielder Caleb Patterson catches Trinidad’s Tim Henry (6) trying to steal second for the third out of the second inning Tuesday. (AJ Dickman Photo)

The Invaders held on for a one-run win Monday night, but needed a couple small comebacks and an extra inning to edge the visiting Trinidad Triggers Tuesday night at the Joe.

Tuesday: Invaders 6, Triggers 5

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning Tuesday night, a wild pitch to Jackson Pritchard allowed Nick Stoll to scamper home for the 6-5 win.

Darrell Thompson tossed four scoreless innings against the Triggers before the Roswell offense backed him up with a three-run fourth [auth] inning.

Jackson Pritchard and Thompson drew walks before Mitch Elliot’s single to load the bases with two outs. A wild pitch brought Pritchard home before Nick Stoll singled to score Thompson. During Kaohu Gaspar’s at-bat, Elliot made it to home plate on another wild pitch to make it 3-0 Roswell.

But the Triggers answered in the fourth with a four-spot to take the lead. The Invaders tied it in the bottom of the frame when Pritchard scored on Kyle Peralta’s sacrifice fly to right field.

Both squads scored a run in the seventh, as Roswell again tied the game when Elliot was walked with the bases loaded, giving Bradley Cuyos the free trot home to make it 5-all.

Elliot and Miller were the only Invaders with multiple hits. Miller had the only hit of the 10th inning.

Monday: Invaders 9, Triggers 8

After winning two games and dropping three on the road at Alpine, the Roswell Invaders returned to the Mothership, aka Joe Bauman Stadium, for a Monday showdown with the visiting Trinidad Triggers.

The ‘Vaders took an early lead with a big seven-run second inning that included a grand slam by Bradley Cuyos, then held on for the 9-8 victory as the Triggers scored four in the fifth and three in the ninth.

Alex Dandridge got the win on the mound for Roswell, allowing five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings of work. Lance Fairchild finished off the seventh and pitched the eighth, allowing no runs with two strikeouts.

Toby Eigner came in to close the ninth, but had control issues, leading to three Trinidad runs. Devin Malone relieved Eigner, and didn’t look much better at first, but managed to get Justin Busekrus to put one on the ground for shortstop Caleb Patterson, who fired it home for the first out of the inning.

The good home cookin’ continued as Tim Henry hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Kyle Peralta went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Gavin Lavallee was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Bobby Webb was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Patterson went 1-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and a walk.

Cuyos, Ed Reichenbach and Jackson Pritchard each went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Pritchard also had an RBI.

The Invaders did most of the damage in the bottom of the second when Lavallee led off with a single, followed by one from Reichenbach. Pritchard reached base on an infield error before Dandridge was walked, pushing Lavallee home for the first score.

Another couple runs scored when Patterson took the base-on-balls with the bases loaded, followed by consecutive fielder’s choice plays.

Webb singled to load the bases with one out, leading to Cuyos’s slam to complete a seven-run frame and chase Trinidad starter Niko BlindEagle from the mound. The Invaders added insurance runs in the third and fourth.

The Invaders wrap up the three-game home series with the Triggers tonight at Joe Bauman Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

