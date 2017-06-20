Construction, closures and repairs, oh my!
Road crews work on South Wyoming Street Tuesday afternoon as part of efforts this week by the city of Roswell to repair portions of both Wyoming and East Country Club Road. Wednesday, crews [auth] will return to Wyoming Street, with road closures expected between Bland and First streets. Thursday, workers will be on Country Club Road, with that road closed between Main Street to Garden Avenue. The city is working with Dustrol Inc. of Pueblo, Colorado, on a “hot recycling” and slurry seal method to repair the pavement, an alternative and less expensive option to the usual mill and inlay process, according to city documents. The project is estimated to cost $77,914 for the repair of 25,000 square yards of pavement. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
Related Posts
« Berrendo Cooperative water access problems attributed to leak Roswell teacher brutalized, autopsy shows; Body found near Vaughn sustained head injuries 24 hours prior to discovery »