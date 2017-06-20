Username: 1

The following reports are from the Roswell Police Department and are available at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Jackson Drive at 10:49 p.m. Thursday on a forced-entry burglary call. A tablet worth $80 and flatscreen television valued at $1,800 was reported stolen.

Arrests and arrest citations

Deantha Jennifer Morro, 38, of the 700 block of North Main Street was charged with criminal trespassing at 6:03 a.m. Friday.

Michael J. Silva, 25, of the 1100 block of South Virginia Avenue was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Anna J. Villegas, 37, of the 1100 block of North Delaware Avenue was charged with possession of marijuana at 1:32 a.m. Saturday.

Oliver R. Cerino, 26, at 96 West Eyeman Street was charged with possession of controlled substances at 9:11 a.m. Saturday.

[auth] Yalitza Annie Perales, 22, of the 1100 block of West Mathews Street was charged with possession of marijuana at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.

Jonathan G. Trujillo, 22, at the corner of 100 East Hobbs Street and Main Street was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Alejandro Chaves, 35, of the 1300 block of West Seventh Street was charged with unlawful use of license at 12:07 a.m. Monday.

Brendan Campuzano, 21, at the corner of 10 Cedar Dr. and Juniper Road was charged with possession of controlled substances at 8:14 p.m. Monday.

Maria Inez Lucero, 58, at the corner of North Missouri Avenue and Second Street was charged with display of registration plate at 11:34 p.m. Monday.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Van Buren Street at 5:26 p.m. Saturday on a criminal damage call. An antique mirror, refrigerator, television, extension cord and flooring with a total value of $1,500 was reported damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Bonney Street at 12:17 p.m. Saturday on a criminal damage call. A door frame valued at $200 was reported damage.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Marker Road at 3:16 p.m. Sunday on a criminal damage call. A mirror was broken and paint was scratched off a 2002 Ford F-150. Damages were valued at $1,500.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Union Avenue at 6:09 p.m. Sunday on a criminal damage call. Damages to a 2002 Chrysler minivan were valued at $250.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of East College Boulevard at 10:52 p.m. Monday on a criminal damage call. Damages to a 2013 Nissan’s windshield was valued at $250.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to 1100 block of South Main Street at 6:39 p.m. Friday on a larceny call. $100 cash was reported stolen.

Police were dispatched to 4500 block of North Main Street at 1:32 p.m. Monday on a larceny shoplifting call. A PlayStation 4 Pro valued at $400 was reported stolen.

Police were dispatched to 900 block of West Second Street at 3:52 p.m. Monday on a larceny shoplifting call. Produce and miscellaneous products valued at $205.52 were recovered.

Police were dispatched to 4300 block of North Main Street at 7:19 p.m. Monday on a larceny shoplifting call. Three pairs of shoes valued at $174.97 were seized.

Vehicle theft

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Lea Avenue at 8:21 a.m. Sunday on a stolen vehicle call. A 2004 Acura valued at $12,000 was recovered.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Republican Handel wins Georgia race, thanks Donald Trump Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge hosts open house »