After the sabbath, as the first day of the week was dawning, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to see the tomb. And suddenly there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord, descending from heaven, came and rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothing white as snow.

For fear of him the guards shook and became like dead men. But the angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid; I know that you are looking for Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for he has been raised, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples, “He has been raised from the dead, and indeed he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him.’ This is my message for you.”

So they left the tomb quickly with fear and great joy, and ran to tell his disciples.

Suddenly Jesus met them and said, “Greetings.” And they came to him, took hold of his feet, and worshiped him. Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid; go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.” Matthew 28:1-10

It was the most awful sabbath any of us had ever experienced. The unbearable sounds echo in my dreams: scourges cracking into his flesh, [auth] hammer blows driving nails through his hands and feet. When one sound recedes, the other grows louder.

The cacophony of soldiers mocking, criminals arguing, passersby taunting, Jesus crying, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

Then everything shakes. Rocks break, graves open, the world in an uproar. Suddenly, silence. The silence we endure through the Sabbath. The last sound was the stone crashing into place. The silence contained nothing, no hope, no love, no song, no light, no color, no life.

The Marys go to the oppressively silent tomb. The great silence suddenly breaks. They’ve heard this before; an earthquake shudders the stone away from the tomb.

An angel sits on the top of the stone, looking like lightening with clothes dazzling white. Later Peter, James and John tell us Jesus once took them up on a mountain and his appearance changed. They described Jesus in the same way, shining, transfigured, glowing, clothes dazzling white.

But the Marys didn’t know that when they saw the angel and they were frightened.

In a way, their fear was a good thing. We were all filled with sorrow and empty of hope. Feeling fear was at least feeling something. That fear created a space in them, in all of us, for other things, other gifts, to take root and grow.

The angel told them not to fear, you are looking for Jesus who was crucified. He’s not here, God has raised him. Come and see the place he lay. Come and see. I rolled the stone away for you to see this empty tomb. Then, go and tell. Tell all his disciples, all those who heard the terrible silence, tell them the news of his resurrection. Tell them Jesus himself, the risen one, will meet them in Galilee; tell them to go there. Tell them love. Tell them joy. Tell them future. Tell them life.

They went, still experiencing fear, but now with great joy as well. They went quickly; the fear was not strong enough to quell the joy that must be shared. They were commissioned as apostles to the rest of us, to call us back to our Lord, to call us all to come and see, and go and tell.

Mary and Mary went, laughing, crying, gamboling along like lambs. The birds never sounded so sweet, the early morning light had never been so beautiful, so filled with promise of a new day, a new way, a new life.

They were still afraid, make no mistake, but their joy and wonder were growing minute by minute, in the middle of the fear. They were called to deliver the message, to share the joy, to break the great silence for all.

Suddenly there was Jesus himself. What was dead was now alive.

The joy, fear, and good news combined to allow holy courage to sprout and grow. Holy courage to do what they were called to do. Holy courage to move into the future.

Jesus said he was going ahead of us to Galilee. We were called to go to the place Jesus was waiting for us, to trust into his future, meet him there, see him resurrected, alive, and understand that what was dead in our lives is now overflowing with possibility, fulfillment, life. To experience the birth of holy courage in each of us, in all of us, as a community.

We have lived our lives since then on that road between the empty tomb and Galilee, between the great silence and the loud earthquake, between the loud earthquake and the call to come and see, between the call to come and see and the commission to go and tell, between the fear and the joy.

Between the death and the encounter with life. Between the end and the beginning, brand new, shining, dazzling like the angel, like Jesus himself. We live our lives on that road.

Rev. LaVonne Johnson-Holt is pastor of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Roswell.

