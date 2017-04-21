Username: 1

T[auth] he Roswell Police Department investigated a Friday morning report from a parent of a social media rumor of a possible shooting to occur at Roswell High School and has determined that the threat was not credible, said police spokesperson Todd Wildermuth.

Students were not evacuated and the school was never in lockdown, he said. Students at the school said they were able to contact parents and guardians and be released to them.

Wildermuth said that police received the report about 7:30 a.m. and were at the school as students were arriving. They investigated and found no reason to believe that the threat was valid, he said.

Wildermuth said it is unknown when the first threat was made but that it was believed to have occurred Thursday night and that students began to share and repost the alleged threat from that time.

He said the originator of the first message has not been determined. A Roswell High School student did share a text message she had on her phone saying that a shooting had been talked about and that people should take the matter seriously.

School officials referred questions to Superintendent Susan Sanchez, who was not immediately available for comment.

