El Toro Bravo restaurant has been feeding Roswell and it’s tourists for about 37 years and has recently expanded its offerings to include seafood as well as opening a small sister restaurant right next door – El Pollo Bravo. As the name suggests, it’s specialty is grilled chicken that has been marinated overnight and cooked over charcoal on a cast iron grill.

El Toro Bravo’s menu is very approachable to those who are familiar with New Mexican cuisine. Tacos, enchiladas, green chile stew, fajitas, stuffed sopaipillas – all familiar food faces done with no frills because the taste speaks for itself. However, there are some dishes that are off the beaten path for those wishing to be a little more adventurous. Take the Shrimp Fiesta for example, which rolls shrimp, ham, jalapeno and cheese all in one to make a very tasty dish. If you like just one of those ingredients, it’s definitely worth a try.

One of the most popular dishes are the chile rellenos. If you’re particular about this dish like me and don’t like your relleno dipped in pancake batter (doughy), but preferably done with an egg wash [auth] then this is the place to get your rellenos. Not only that, but Mondays and Tuesdays they’re only 99 cents apiece!

There are several Mexican restaurants in Roswell but it’s very rare that they prepare a Mexican delicacy that few have actually tried – mole sauce. Although it doesn’t take a whole lot of time to make, it does take a whole lot of ingredients. Most mole sauces typically contain around 20 ingredients and several aren’t normally found in an average pantry. At El Toro Bravo, the mole is homemade too. Chiles, tomatoes, tomatillos, onion, garlic, dark chocolate, broth and an array of spices make up mole which is usually used to top a chicken course. The sauce looks like a thick, dark red chile but it tastes richer and is more aromatic possessing it’s own unique flavor profile unlike any other.

On the lighter end of the Mexican food spectrum, there are fish filets offered in several different styles. Fish Filet a la Veracruzana, in particular, is simple but quite flavorful. Tomato, garlic, onion, olives, capers and a few spices and herbs atop a white fish filet is delicate, yet carries presence and won’t leave you wanting to nap. Shrimp and oysters are offered to boot. Maybe you do want something a little more filling? There are some other more substantial options.

El Toro Bravo’s menu features a Rib Eye and Relleno entrée for those who want to make sure the appetite is put to rest. El Toro Bravo will also expedite food from their sister restaurant, El Pollo Bravo. Again, this small eatery’s specialty is grilled chicken and serves up bird till the cows come home. From a half chicken (3 piece) to 2 whole birds worth of grilled chicken complete with two sides (rice, beans, french fries, salad or green beans are your choices), salsa, pickled onions and corn tortillas to make sure all that chicken isn’t lonely. El Pollo Bravo also offers carnitas (pork) and carne asada, making sure the grill pulls its own weight. Furthermore, American fare has a say if you’re not in the Mexican mood but your party is.

El Toro Bravo still serves the good ‘ol American cheeseburger complete with fries. If you’re feeling American but kind of Mexican-American then there’s the Mexican Burger topped with grilled onions, jalapeños and guacamole (tip: add bacon). Salads, chicken strips, grilled chicken sandwiches and even a classic 8 oz. rib eye are there to satisfy the pickiest of eaters as well.

Moreover, El Toro Bravo has daily specials which are as follows:

Monday & Tuesday: Chile Rellenos – 99¢ ea.*

Wedneday: Enchiladas (cheese or beef) – 50¢ ea.*

Thursday: Tacos de Alambre – $5.99

Friday: All You Can Eat Tacos – $9.99*

*Dine-in only after 4 p.m.

Beer, wine and wine margaritas are available as well as a few desserts. El Toro Bravo has started serving breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays now and include all the favorites with a couple of interesting additions. Also, pancakes. Nobody can spurn a good pancake – kids and adults alike.

Remember to try El Pollo Bravo too. It’s right next to the El Toro Bravo Bakery just a door down located at 102 W First St., (575) 622-9280.

102 S Main St | (575) 622-9280

Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sat 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sun 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

facebook.com/eltorobravorestaurant

