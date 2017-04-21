Username: 1

Mr. Kopp, there are many problems with your arguments, the first of which is that you immediately accuse me of being a communist. That is a very, very old line of attack from anti-labor conservatives. Any [auth] mention of an effort to help the working class is immediately labeled communism.

I’m not talking about utopia. I’m talking about the plight of the American working class, a specific topic that you continually dodge.

I say that the American working class deserves a better standard of living. I point out the fact that 43 percent of American households are on the verge of destitution. Instead of responding to that fact, you call me a communist, claim that I’m attacking you and assert that I’m destroying the country.

Now tell me, what’s not funny about that?

Craig Abalos

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« City should invest in family as much as golf Consider citizens in road closure »