The Chaves County Commission is once again contemplating a road closure, which will deny reasonable access to federal and state lands to its citizens.

The proposed 5.35 mile closure of Felix Canyon Road will necessitate an additional 80 mile round trip into portions of Eddy County (some over less than desirable roadways), to access the same public lands. If, in fact, the number of vehicles using that road to reach public lands has “increased significantly,” it’s difficult to understand why a closure is being considered.

The vacation request is to “guard against vandalism, trespassing and [auth] poaching” while complicating things for the majority of us who are ethical and law abiding. It would also save the county some minimal expense in maintenance costs.

If we closed every road to prevent unethical and criminal activities, I venture to say we would not need a road department in any city or county. Real sportsmen deplore any activity that degrades our avocation and the abuse of public or private lands.

Having served on the Freeholders Panel on two occasions, we have tried to consider ways of meeting the landowner and public’s needs without vacating roads; sometimes it is feasible. In this case, we could solve the cost issue to the county by simply declaring the road “Not County Maintained,” which we absolve the county from any maintenance costs or liability issues while leaving the roadway open.

It has also been questioned if the county isn’t actually violating the state Constitution of anti-donation of public property to private individuals. It would appear that when we vacate a roadway to a private landowner, we are in fact giving a private individual public property. If my math is correct, in the 5.35 miles of a roughly 20 foot road, we are giving away nearly 13 acres of our county land without any financial gain.

I would encourage the commissioners to consider if this closure is in the best interest of our citizens. I would also encourage those of us who cherish the outdoors to actively participate in organizations that promote the wise and ethical use of our lands and wildlife and join hands with our private landowners in fighting against those that would disrespect or destroy it.

Eddie Phillips

Roswell

