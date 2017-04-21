Username: 1

In consideration of the petition by Mr. Casabonne et al. to vacate a portion of Felix Canyon Road, the decision should be unanimous opposition. Our county commissioners need to unite behind a message that establishing a county road binds in perpetuity; and that the rights of our citizens will not be usurped by the whims of a few.

The official Chaves [auth] County Road Policy states that commissioners shall not vacate a road when it “serves as primary access to public lands.” Indeed, Felix Canyon Road serves as primary access to public parcels that lie just beyond the proposed closure for anyone approaching from the nearest population centers. Should our commissioners fail to heed established policy in this matter, which policy shall they choose to ignore next?

If the commission steadfastly believes in depriving the citizens the use of this infrastructure, they would first need to amend the agreed upon policy governing this matter. The opportunity for proper debate would provide voters enlightenment upon the ideology of these men in regards to public lands.

Our taxpayers need reassurance that as we endeavor to improve our system of roads for all, that stretches will not inevitably be left to benefit only a few. My hope is that our commissioners weather the pressure from those seeking only to benefit themselves, and do right by the many that support them; perchance we shall remember on election day.

Logan McGarrah

Dexter

