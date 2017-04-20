Username: 1

Sitting, from left: Katie Campbell, Maluhia Taula and Aleksandra Bilić prepare to sign their LOIs, surrounded by their Bronco teammates and coaches. Campbell heads to Montana State-Billings while Taula and Bilić will both attend Delaware State. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

Three Bronco volleyball players put pen to paper in early April, signing their letters of intent to attend four-year colleges on athletic scholarships.

Katie Campbell, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Dumas, Texas, signed with DII Montana State University-Billings, while 5-4 libero Maluhia Taula from West Jordan, Utah, and 6-3 middle hitter Aleksandra Bilić from Croatia both signed with Delaware State University, a DI school in Dover, Delaware.

While each has been with NMMI for two years, “They’re all three very talented kids in very different aspects,” said head coach [auth] Shelby Fortchner.

Campbell chose MSU-Billings because of the atmosphere.

“It’s in the mountains,” the Texas native said. “It was just beautiful, even though there was a bunch of snow on the ground.”

She’ll be playing with another former Bronco, Gabriella Enriquez, who graduated from NMMI in 2016, as well as a former Dumas High School teammate, who’s coming on as a freshman.

Campbell said the character of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference school was another attraction.

“How the girls treated me and the atmosphere and just everything about it,” she said. “They were caring and family oriented.”

Fortchner said Campbell, who she called a “six-rotation outside hitter,” will be missed in Cahoon Armory.

“Not only was she good at volleyball, she has a very strong passion for the game, which is going to be really hard to replace,” the coach said. “She is a kid who practices exactly how she plays, and that energy and that enthusiasm and that love of the game is really hard to find in kids every single day. You have gamers and you have some kids who practice way better than they play and Katie is just steadfast. She wants to win every point; she’s aggressive every point and it’s going to be hard to lose a kid like that, because she has contributed so much in the two years she’s been here.”

As a sophomore, Campbell averaged 2.6 points per set, including 2.19 digs per set and 1.99 kills per set. She posted six double-doubles, and had a season-best 20 digs on Sept. 10 against Barton. She reached her season high of 13 kills on three occasions, including a 13-kill, 16-dig performance against Western Texas on Sept. 21 in one of her top games of last fall.

She earned all-conference honors in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference both years, and Forchtner expects her to step into the Yellowjacket program and contribute from the start.

As to what NMMI gave back to her, Campbell echoed what many other cadets have said.

“Definitely your time management with the Corps of Cadets, because you’ve got to get your time right or you’ll get in trouble, either with the coaches or with your troop,” she laughed.

And the coaches, she said, helped her believe in herself.

Taula and Bilić will be joining former Bronco setter Gabriella Enriquez on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hornets, a team that struggled a bit in 2016 under first-year head coach Whitney Johnson.

Still, both agree Johnson is a big reason they picked DSU.

“I think the coach and I had a really good connection from the get-go,” Taula said.

“I really like the coach,” Bilić echoed. “She’s really similar to coach Shelby in that she’s really caring and I feel like she’s going to be my third mom, because coach Shelby was the second.”

Both also agreed that getting to play with Enriquez was a plus, while Taula said the academic program was very responsive to the athletic department and Bilić was impressed with the campus.

“The school is just gorgeous,” she said. “Everywhere they took me had a really nice atmosphere. Plus, it’s two hours closer to home and I like to travel, so it’s close to Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia. And the ocean.”

Taula, who will graduate as a second lieutenant, said the NMMI coaches helped her gain confidence as a player and a person.

“The school taught me discipline and to never give up, even though it was hard,” she said. “I think the coaches (Forchtner, current assistant coach Alonso Ibarra and former assistant Tara Bisch) helped me at lot. And I think the girls also. Like the friendship and making those bonds that you’re going to have for a long time.”

“Mia is a kid who’s just an absolute joy to have around,” Forchtner said. “She’s a phenomenal teammate. She came into this situation with some personal issues, like we didn’t even know if we were going to get her in August, but to see her go from not even a starting role to be our starting libero at the national tournament this year, she has just worked and worked and worked and worked. So to be able to watch her contribute to our program for two years and then turn around and get a scholarship for the next two years is a pretty cool thing.”

And she’ll also be missed, the coach said.

“She is such a contributor off the floor that we’re going to miss that big time,” Forchtner said. “She is like a little mother hen and she makes people happy. She’s got people dancing and singing before games. So that energy that she brings to the table all the time is going to be really hard to replace.”

Bilić, who worked her way through the ranks as a squad leader, platoon leader and executive officer, said NMMI gave her a chance to hone her leadership skills as well as work with others in a non-athletic capacity.

The first lieutenant also said she learned a lot from her coaches.

“The coaches helped me a lot with my attitude, because I’m kind of an overconfident person and I’m kind of independent and I don’t really work well with a lot of people,” she said. “And because I play a team sport, I struggled a lot with communicating with people. I would yell. I would be aggressive. So they tried to calm me. They were not really, really successful because I’m just that type of person. I’m hard to change, but I think they did an amazing job. And I feel the difference. I’m a little bit of a different person.”

“Like she said, she’s a little bit stubborn, but the fact is she would actually listen,” Forchtner said. “She’s been trying for two years to make the adjustment to be a better teammate. Because she didn’t have to make a lot of adjustments as far as her confidence, but there were times that it was hard for her to play with others and them to play with her. So that was a constant challenge, and I think we overcame that.”

All three had to overcome a rough freshman year — which included a bus accident that eliminated several weeks from the season — so to get an upset win in regionals and return to the national tournament as sophomores was a big plus.

“Technically, we probably had a just as good if not better team last year with all the stuff we went through, so it’s really good for these kids to see they could pull through something like that and transition into a really solid year this year. So we’re excited for all of them.”

As far as their futures beyond college, Campbell and Taula are still undecided about what they want to do, while Bilić will be earning a degree in hotel and restaurant management.

