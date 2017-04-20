Username: 1

Roswell native Laura Gomez is one of three candidates being considered for the Law School dean position for University of California, Berkeley.

Gomez, along with the two other candidates, were invited to speak with law students on campus on separate occasions.

The two other candidates are Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Irvine School of Law, and Kimberly Yuracko, a professor of law at Northwestern University.

Gomez told The Daily Californian she is humbled to be a finalist among Chemerinsky and Yuracko, and that being dean would be “a dream come true.”

“I want to give deeper meaning to what it means to be a public law school in the 21st century (and) how this infuses every aspect of public service, legal service and education,” Gomez said.

Gomez added that she wants to battle the decreasing federal financial support UC Berkerely is experiencing by working with campus alumni and donors.

She attended public schools in Albuquerque, and has her Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University, Master of Science from Stanford University. Gomez has also earned a Ph.D and a law degree.

Gomez was formerly the Law School Associate Dean and professor at the University of New Mexico and the Law School Vice Dean and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

She is currently the interim Dean of Division of Social Science for UCLA.

Berkeley is currently ranked the 12th best law school in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s assessment. However, Berkeley was previously ranked eighth last year, and this marks the first time since 2005 the school ranked below the top 10.

Berkeley law students stress the new dean must be determined to raise the school’s ranking.

Gomez’s parents, Antonio Gomez and Eloyda Gonzales Gomez, were also born in Roswell.

Henry Brady, chairman of the search committee, hopes they will have the finalization process underway by May.

