Oscar Lee Veretto, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. A graveside service will be held at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, located at 2605 East 19th Street in Roswell on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. MST. A tribute of Oscar’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Born on November 20, 1926 to John B. and Nannie (Stokely) Veretto in Montague County, Texas, Lee was the second youngest of nine brothers and [auth] sisters. Growing up on the farm, he learned the value of hard work, patience, and endurance. When the Korean War broke out in 1950, he was deployed to the 38th Parallel. Wounded on the battlefield, Lee was awarded the Purple Heart.

During his enlisted time, he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Tomlinson. On June 24, 1954, they were married and then moved to Roswell, New Mexico to make their lifelong home. They loved Roswell and were members of the Church of Christ.

In 1997, his beloved wife Patricia Ann fought a short battle with cancer and passed away at their home. His heart was shattered, yet, with his unyielding faith in God, he spent the next 20 years bringing joy to his family, neighbors, and pretty much everyone he met! Lee Veretto never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish his memory are son Dwayne Veretto of Roswell; daughter Nancy Graham and husband Larry of Lubbock, TX; son Calvin Veretto of Colorado Springs, CO; and daughter Vicky Anderson and husband Mark of Kerrville, TX. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren Matthew Veretto and wife Richelle; Erin Baxter and husband Mitchell; Amy Graham and fiancé Thomas Shepherd, Sawyer Veretto; and Kristen Veretto; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, all eight of his siblings, and grandson Ryan Veretto.

“Trust and obey, for there’s no other way

to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey.” – John H. Sammis

This tribute was written in honor of Oscar by his family.

