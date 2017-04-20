Username: 1

Garrey Carruthers

Allen Gilmer, chairman of CEO of Drillinginfo, is giving the keynote speech at the state l[auth] ands conference, held every four years. Gilmer is speaking about current and future oil and gas reserves in New Mexico, and their relationship to education in the state.

Former New Mexico Gov. Garrey Carruthers is currently speaking at the New Mexico State Lands conference in Roswell. About 600 people are at the event at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center.

Congressman Steve Pearce just finished speaking at the New Mexico State Lands conference underway at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center. Pearce spoke of recent world events in Syria and elsewhere. About 600 people are at the event.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« James, Cavs come from 26 down, beat Pacers to take 3-0 lead Bucks overwhelm Raptors 104-77, take 2-1 series lead »