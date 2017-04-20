Username: 1

Dexter’s Bryana Munoz throws to first base for a quick groundout Thursday during a District 3-4A contest in Loving. The Lady Demons fell to the host Falcons 2-1. The teams meet again in Dexter on April 29 for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. (Matt Hollinshead Photo/Carlsbad Current-Argus)

By Matt Hollinshead

Carlsbad Current-Argus

LOVING – Both Loving and Dexter understood the magnitude of the first major district battle on Thursday.

The Lady Falcons drew first blood, winning 2-1, and now has a one-game lead over the Lady Demons in the District 4-3A standings. But the two sides will meet again in a doubleheader next Saturday, this time at Dexter.

Both squads entered Thursday tied with an 8-0 district record, and Loving ended the night in first place.

[auth] “My adrenaline is pulsing through my body right now,” Loving coach Jordan McIlroy said. “(Dexter’s) well-rounded. They can ride (Bryana Munoz’s) shoulders all the way to the state title game. They can hit the ball, they can lay down the bunt to put pressure on the defense to make a throw across the field. Those are the team’s you want to compete against.”

The game also had major implications on the potential No. 1 seed at the 3A state tournament. It featured 3A’s defending, back-to-back state champion Dexter (15-4, 8-1) and defending state runner-up and 15-time state champion Loving (15-1, 9-0).

“It’s all a process. They’re a better team right now, and they deserved to win,” Dexter coach Kim Smith said. “We need games like this. The games that both us (win) 15-0 or whatever, they don’t do us any good. These are the games we need for the future.”

But instead of a good old fashioned slugfest, both sides played stellar defense and the game boiled down to one defining play — a go-ahead two-run triple, hit deep to left-center by Loving’s Lorisa Martinez in the bottom of the sixth inning. Both defenses otherwise let next to nothing get by them.

Players made key ground-outs shuffling across the diamond, with multiple runners on base. Loving caught numerous pop-ups, while Dexter caught two critical fly-outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to preserve a 1-0 lead at the time — courtesy of Tajaira Sosa driving in a run after hitting a ground-out chopper with the bases loaded.

And then came Martinez’s towering two-run triple. It was the second of only two hits allowed all game by Dexter’s Munoz, who also hit 2-for-3.

“We knew it was going to be hard. (Munoz) is a good pitcher they have over there. It took us six innings to get it going,” said McIlroy. “We wanted to get this one. We want to put the pressure on them to have to win at least one on their home field. Mission accomplished (Thursday). (But) it’s not over.”

Both sides had to grind, push and in some cases dive at the last last-second just to beat a throw to first base.

“You have to rise to the challenges,” Smith said.

