Working with people every day, sometimes you meet unnecessarily grumpy people. While working retail, I lost track of the number of people who had either nasty words or nasty looks for me, whether it be in regards to a coupon not working or a price being too high.

Now, working in an office setting, I remember feeling so grateful to finally be away from the grumpy people in grocery stores who obvio[auth] usly just needed a hug. It is a nice change going from a stressful job as a cashier to a more professional, relaxed environment.

However, working retail taught me a good lesson. The lesson was not that people were mean, although that can be true. The lesson was that for every rude customer, there are five nice ones, and your attitude towards all six of those customers can vastly impact the way you react to them.

This isn’t just a lesson about work. In life, sometimes people come along who find happiness in making others miserable and treating those who are younger, poorer, or at a lower job level than them like garbage. But, life also gives us people who want to build others up and make them feel worthy. Those are the people who you want to pay attention to.

I remember being at work once and being yelled at for twenty minutes by a woman who wanted the item she had to be thirty dollars cheaper than it was marked. Because she was so frustrated, she not only insulted the store, but me personally, and even my family (who she had obviously never met). After she was done, my (admittedly delicate) feelings were extremely hurt and I was on the verge of crying.

That was probably my worst experience as a cashier, but what I remember most about that day is not the verbal harassment of a grumpy old woman. Instead, I remember how every customer behind her in line apologized for her behavior, assuring me that I was doing a great job and it was not my fault.

I find this kind of kindness everywhere in life, because I choose to. I do not look at the negative sides, I stay positive no matter the situation. After years of being pessimistic and expecting the worst from everyone around me, I have finally learned to expect the best from everyone. When people know that you expect them to be good, they will do more good.

In my generation especially, kindness and happiness are seen as weaknesses, and it is seen as desirable to be cold and cruel.

I am only one person, but I’ve never fondly remembered someone who was rude. I fondly remember those who radiated happiness, brightened the rooms they were in, and were kind to everyone they came across.

Everyone deserves to be happy, and the only way to guarantee your own happiness is to tell yourself that you will be happy. You will get through your rough times. You will reach the goals you have been working for. You will have a good day.

Having a positive attitude is the easiest way to ensure that you will have positive experiences. When you think negative, you set your standards low, both for yourself and those around you. Do not let your standards go any lower. No matter how old you are, how rich or poor you are, or how many problems you have, you can decide that you are going to improve your situation just by smiling and looking for an upside.

Seeing the bad in the world has turned too many of us into unhappy people, suspicious of everyone and cold in order to protect ourselves from emotional or physical harm.

However, when we give in to the forces that want to make us hate, or the forces that make us fearful, we let the negativity win, and we end up hurting ourselves instead. They have still won, but they have made it even worse by making you the person to do the hurting.

There is nothing wrong with letting your guard down. Sure, sometimes people may hurt you, and sometimes you will wish you had not let someone in. However, when surrounded by people you love and doing the things you love, you will never regret the decision to be happy, because the positives far outweigh any negatives.

Briana Hodge is a freshman at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. She may be reached at brianahodge21@gmail.com.

