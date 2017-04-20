Username: 1

The arts in today’s society are extremely underrated. Many people would much ra[auth] ther go to a football game than sit through a play put on by the local theater program. And while there is nothing wrong with that, it is unfortunate that the arts aren’t valued as much as they used to be.

Art can be presented in many different ways. However, we tend to associate the word with sketches or paintings. While this is technically correct, the definition of art is a much broader concept. Basically, art is anything that shows the creator’s emotions, thoughts or feelings.

Music composers are great examples of this concept. Every note in a piece of music has a meaning. Composers use things like pitch, key and timing to manipulate the emotion of the piece and set an overall tone.

A lot of authors use a similar method as well. Each word in a book or piece of writing is carefully chosen to create the theme and characteristics of the piece. This is the same with each stroke from an artist’s brush.

Theater however, has a different way of showing the emotion behind it. While wording and props are important to a play, theater depends on the actors telling the story more than anything else.

But what makes art so special to the world? Why should it be important to people in today’s society? As I said before, art is something that portrays the emotions of its creator. In many ways, it can be a form of therapy to the human mind. Art allows you to let your emotions flow into something beautiful and positive. It allows the artist to tell everyone what they’re feeling without saying a single word.

But there are some individual advantages that art can give someone. Theater has been known to increase people’s self confidence and help them get more comfortable with the idea of performing in front of people.

For instance, when I started Drama 1 this year at Goddard High School, I didn’t like to speak in front of large groups of people. But as the year progressed, I began to notice a rise in my confidence and I slowly became comfortable with public speaking.

Writing is great for expanding your mind and opening it up to the magic of the world. Usually, authors have to explain what they’re seeing in their minds with a lot of detail. Otherwise, the reader might see something that is entirely different from what the author was going for. Not only is this good for keeping imagination flowing, but it also helps you expand your vocabulary as you’re searching for the perfect word to describe something.

Not only is art beneficial to the creators, but it is beneficial to the people who view it as well. Viewing a piece of artwork allows the viewer to see a piece of the creator’s mind and emotions. This forms a special kind of connection between the two people without exchanging a single word.

You can tell a lot about a person from their art. By looking at the the colors and styles they use, or the sounds and movements they include in a piece, you are able to get a good idea of what kind of person they are or what is happening in their life.

The arts are also a good way to tell a story. Writing is the most common method of storytelling. However, theater, art and music can be just as effective. In theater, the viewer is allowed to experience a story in a way that writing could never pull off. People are able to see the story unfold right before their eyes. It gives everything a sense of realism that a book cannot provide.

A drawing or painting, in a sense, has the same effect. Music however, has a special way of telling stories. While some composers are direct and use their lyrics to get their points across, others are a bit more creative. Composers have to consider things like tempo, key and volume to get their point across. Happier songs will be more upbeat while sad songs would be slower and in a lower key.

Art has hundreds of hidden secrets and mysteries just waiting to be discovered. All it takes is someone who’s willing to look for them.

———

Kaitlyn Ware is a freshman at Goddard High School. She can be reached at kaitlynware@aol.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Bucks overwhelm Raptors 104-77, take 2-1 series lead Assumptions hide writer’s true message »