ENMU-R hosts prospective students
Students from Goddard, Roswell and Dexter high schools visited Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Thursday to explore Roswell’s community college. About 40 students [auth] toured the campus during the Explore Eastern event, met with faculty, and took home various prizes including scholarships provided by the ENMU-R Foundation and a laptop computer. Students pictured were introduced to the zSpace Studio, which allows users to compare, dissect, analyze, measure, annotate and explore thousands of 3D models from the zSpace Model Gallery. (Submitted Photo)
