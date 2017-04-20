Username: 1

Earth Day should be the celebration for 100 percent electrification of humanity here on earth. Unfortunately, billions of people do not have access to electricity or the commodities that use electricity. Another billion or so do have access to electricity but can’t afford it, so they do without. Neither of these issues needs to exist in the 21st century.

We have the knowledge and the technology to resolve but we lack the will to get it done. This is what I called “man-made” energy poverty. We have environmental advocates more concerned about the CO2 levels on earth and less about the [auth] well-being of the earth’s most precious resource — people.

New research led by the University of Southampton suggests that, over the next 100 to 200 years, carbon dioxide concentrations in the Earth’s atmosphere will head toward values not seen since the Triassic period, 200 million years ago.

“In this study, we compiled all the available published data from several different types of proxy to produce a continuous record of ancient CO2 levels,” according to Professor Gavin Foster, lead author and professor of isotope geochemistry at the University of Southampton.

The CO2 concentration was 407.05 ppm in the atmosphere during March 2017 at the Mauna Loa Observatory (Hawaii). The earth is coming out of the most recent ice age and headed for the next warm period of abundant vegetation growth. There is a political climate that advocates this as a catastrophic direction of climate change. Yes, the climate is changing and yes, mankind is contributing to it. Over the last several years, these same environmental activists stated that 350 ppm was the “red line.” Well, the line was crossed and no apocalypse.

“If humanity wishes to preserve a planet similar to that on which civilization developed and to which life on Earth is adapted, paleoclimate evidence and ongoing climate change suggest that CO2 will need to be reduced from [current levels] to at most 350 ppm.” — Dr. James Hansen (former NASA climate scientist)

I do not agree with Dr. Hansen that CO2 levels need to be reduced to 350 ppm because it is just not going to happen, but the one thing Dr. Hansen and I do agree on is the use of nuclear power to minimize mankind’s contribution to climate change and at the same time, the complete electrification of humanity.

