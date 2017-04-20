Username: 1

Mr. Abalos, how the h— do you get from my letter that I am anti-worker? I have been a worker all my life and I continue to work, albeit part-time due to age and health.

Of course, today’s Democrats are into the Saul Alinsky ideology of destroying this country and rebuilding it in the image of [auth] some unachievable socialist or communist utopia. I say unachievable because whenever you have human involvement, you will never achieve utopia because of the nature of man.

You are a progressive, which, in my opinion is oppressive. Today’s Democrats shout down and physically attack anyone who stands up to their ideology, using masked operatives paid by billionaires to create chaos and havoc. Today’s Democrats are more vested in emotional feelings than right and wrong.

This is the second response to my letters where you have sarcastically stated that I have made you laugh. Like most progressives, you deride those who stand up to your viewpoint.

Mr. Abalos, you are an ideologue who, as you have said in past letters to the editor, are tired that others (Republicans) don’t listen to you.

I am not a Republican, nor am I part of the choir you always preach to. Your assumptions are getting in the way of your message.

JW Kopp

Roswell

