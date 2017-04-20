Username: 1

Artesia

April 21

‘A Mid Summer Night’s Dream’

The Elite Theater Production presents ‘A Mid Summer Night’s Dream’ at 6 p.m. at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W Main St. Tickets for adults are $10 per person, children get in for $5. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212.

Ruidoso/Alto

April 21

Drew Thomas magic show

Drew Thomas performs at 7 p.m. at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road. Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit spencertheater.com.

Carlsbad

April 22-23

Celebrate National Park Week with free admission

Explore Carlsbad Caverns National Park with free admission as part of a National Park Week celebration. Additional fees are required for ranger-guided tours. Spring hours are in effect at the park. The visitor center is [auth] open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information on cavern hours, park regulations, visitation or park tours, call 575-785-2232 or visit nps.gov/cave.

Hobbs

April 22

Dino night at the Museum

The dino night includes stories, crafts, snacks and movies. For children 8-12 the event takes place from 6-8 p.m. and costs $10. For children 13-16 it takes place all night from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day. Cost is $30. Dino night is set to take place at the Western Heritage Museum & Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 1 Thunderbird Circle, on the New Mexico Junior College. For more information, call 575-492-2781.

Hobbs

April 22

Slam & Jam Talent Show

The 2017 Hobbs Downtown Slam & Jam Talent Show takes place on an outdoor stage between Dalmont and McKinley on Broadway Street in Hobbs during the Hobbs Downtown Slam & Jam. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Lea County Center for the Arts at 575-397-ARTS.

Hondo Valley

April 22

Field trip of the Lincoln County Bird Club

The Lincoln County Bird Club observes spring migrants on a field trip to the Hondo Valley. Carpools assemble at Beall’s parking lot on US 70 in Ruidoso at 7:45 a.m. Birders of all abilities are welcome. For more information, call 575-937-5416.

Ruidoso

April 22

Twelve hours in the Wild West bicycle race

Twelve hours in the Wild West bicycle race takes place at 7 a.m. on the Grindstone Trail. There is a six hours option of the race. To sign up or for more information, visit ziarides.com.

Hobbs

April 23

Southwest Symphony Orchestra concert

The Southwest Symphony Orchestra and harp soloist Andrea Wittchen perform at the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Snyder St. at 3 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

April 27

For King & Country

For King & Country performs at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizo Canyon Road, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com or call 1-800-545-9011.

Albuquerque

April 28-29

Gathering of Nations Powwow

Tickets are now available for the Gathering of Nations Powwow that takes place annually in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive NE. For reservations or more information, visit gatheringofnations.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Grizzlies pull within 2-1 of Spurs with 105-94 win Local youth begin sign up for ‘kinder-world’ »