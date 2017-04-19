Username: 1

Southeastern New Mexican Vietnam War-era veterans were honored Wednesday at a 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony in Artesia. More than 150 Vietnam War-era veterans and family members of deceased Vietnam War-era veterans attended.

The ceremony was presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services and the city of Artesia, with assistance from the New Mexico State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the New Mexico VA Health Care System, the Las [auth] Cruces Vet Center and the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

All Vietnam War-era veterans and family members of deceased Vietnam War-era veterans were presented with a certificate of appreciation for their service during the war, and a special 50th Anniversary Commemorative Pin.

The ceremony was presented as part of an ongoing nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Defense in 2008 urging states to honor America’s Vietnam War veterans.

“During the Vietnam War, our returning service members were greeted with silence — or worse yet, with –– by a public not supportive of our service members serving in a war which sharply divided our country,” said NMDVS Secretary Jack Fox in his Welcome Address. “But history now shows us these men and women served with honor, dignity, and bravery when our nation came calling for their service. Today, we say ‘Welcome Home –– and thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

It is estimated that more than nine million Americans served in the military during the Vietnam War. Out if the 58,000 Americans that were killed in battle, 398 of them were from New Mexico. There is currently under 60,000 Vietnam War veterans that live in New Mexico.

More than a thousand Vietnam War-era veterans have been honored and thanked since the NMDVS began this commemoration effort last year in New Mexico.

