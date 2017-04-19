Username: 1

Our dad Valentine Gomez passed away peacefully in Roswell, NM at his home on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at the age of 91. He lived a good life and he lived a healthy life up until two months ago. Born in Roswell on February 14, 1926 on Valentine’s Day; a day of love and romance, and died on Easter; a day of rebirth. We love and miss you Dad!

His parents were Florence Sanchez Gomez and Miguel Gomez of Roswell. He was the youngest of 11 siblings, who are all deceased. He left Roswell at 17 to join the Navy in 1943. He happily served 20 years in the Navy and retired in San Diego, CA. He worked 10 years for the Naval Air Rework Facility on North Island in San Diego, CA, as an aircraft instrument mechanic and electrician.

He was married twice. First to our mother, Manuelita Lucero Gomez from Roswell in 1946. They were married for 19 years and lived in San Diego. Before their divorce in 1965, they had [auth] six daughters, two of the girls preceded him in death Dolores Tackett, the second daughter and Katherine Del Real the third daughter. Dolores had four children, two sons and two daughters. Katherine had one son. Years later, he married Rosemary Jones Gomez from Gulfport, MS. They were married for 25 years and lived in Imperial Beach, CA and Gulfport MS, her home town. He took care of her during her illness in the last couple years of her life. Mom and Rosemary preceded him in death.

Our dad finally moved to Roswell, NM in 2007 at the constant urging of his surviving daughters. At 81 years old we felt that it was time for him to be near family. My sister Adela, her husband Freddie and their son Terry and I drove to Gulfport to pack up everything that he wanted to bring. We had a wonderful road trip traveling back in two vehicles and a small trailer.

His surviving daughters are Terry Gomez from Glendora, CA, Guadalupe (Pita) Garcia and her husband Andy in Dexter, NM. They have one son. Adela (Babie) Almaraz and her husband Alfredo (Freddie) in Dexter, NM. They have a son and a daughter. Florencia (Flor) Leon in Roswell, NM. She has two sons and two daughters.

Dad has 12 grandchildren. They are: Katherine Guevara in Bakersfield, CA, Robert Tackett in Bakersfield, CA., Donald (Sal) Tackett in Hobbs, NM, Adela Tackett in Bakersfield, CA, Michael Del Real in NY, Jacob Garcia in Dexter, NM, the youngest grandchild at 13 years old, Terry Almaraz and Tamara Almaraz in Roswell, NM, Adrian Gomez, Rachel Ramirez, John Leon and Mary Leon Crespo all in Roswell, NM.

There are 29 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews scattered all over the states. Dad has two nieces in Roswell, NM Dottie (Ruben) Gonzales and Florence (Moises) Campos. He was always fond of Dottie’s homemade yummy cookies and cakes.

Dad was very proud of his Navy career and he enjoyed the lifestyle. He served during WWII and the Korean War. He did sea duty on the following aircraft carriers: USS FD Roosevelt CV-42, USS Forrestal CVA-59 and USS Swan AMS-37. He spent shore duty in Jackson, FL and the Key West, San Diego, the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii and the Mediterranean.

While living in Gulfport, MS he belonged to the following organizations: VFW Post 4526 in Gulfport MS, Mason Polar Star Lodge No. 154 and the Eastern Star P.P. No 374 in Handsboro MS, Scottish Rite 32nd degree in Gulfport, Joppa Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S. in Biloxi MS, Elks Lodge 978 in Gulfport and the American Legion Post 0028.

We especially want to thank Anita and Jessica at Gentiva Hospice for the care and compassion that they gave to our dad and for the support that they gave to us.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel with Celebrant Douglas McGraw officiating. Roswell Veteran’s Honor Guard will conduct military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be

accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

