Joseph Stephen Merlo, Sr., age 84, of Roswell, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Tabernacle Baptist [auth] Church, 115 West 11th Street, Roswell, NM. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Interment will follow at General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Beaver and Pastor Jason Perry will be officiating. Military Honors rendered by the Roswell Veterans Honor Guard and the Patriot Riders.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

