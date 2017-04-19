Username: 1

This framed photograph shows Jessie Andrus (white hat) and Mike Hillman, who died tragically in April 2010 [auth] from an accidental carbon-monoxide poisoning while they were competing in their first rodeo. The Jesse Andrus and Mike Hillman Memorial Rodeo was first held in August 2010 and has become an annual event since. Below is the belt buckle the winner receives at the conclusion of the event. (Courtesy Photo)

Nothing is as tragic as a life cut short before it has had a chance to live. There are no contracts with life, and every person is day-to-day. In an era when most people struggle to find their purpose in life and live their dreams, this wasn’t the case with Jesse Andrus and Mike Hillman. Both wanted to get a jump on fulfilling their dreams before graduating from Goddard High School.

Andrus and Hillman had just turned 18 years old, and went to Cave Creek, Arizona, to compete in their first rodeo, Fiesta Days Rodeo. Hillman took first place in saddle bronc.

Both men planned to leave for Roswell early Sunday morning to get back for school. They decided to spend Saturday night at a Scottsdale Safeway parking lot. The Scottsdale police said they died of accidental carbon-monoxide poisoning; they believed the generator on the rear of the vehicle may have been running.

Determined not to let this tragedy make their family bitter, Marc and Kathy Andrus decided to take this opportunity to make their family better and help others. Marc Andrus had been doing rodeo shows for 25 years and had a bull riding event scheduled for July 2010. When his son died in April 2010, he thought about canceling the event because of the trauma of losing his son.

“I considered canceling the bull-riding event,” Marc said, “but because of sponsors, family and friends, they said to me, ‘Let’s keep it rolling and make it a memorial.’”

The Andrus family put on the first memorial in August 2010, and has made it an annual event. The event has grown to 180 contestants competing for $40,000 in prize money this weekend.

The memorial gives a local recipient a monetary award of $3,000. This year’s winner is Roswell Youth Football League. Last year’s winner was Reins for Life in Dexter.

“I’ve been here for 30 years,” Marc said. “This town’s been good for me and my family. My wife (Kathy) was born and raised here. We’ve raised our family here in Roswell and enjoy the town. Our sponsors have been good to us, and we are trying to give back to the community what it has given to us.”

By giving back to the Roswell community, the Andrus family keeps their son’s dream and memory alive every day.

The Eighth Annual Jesse Andrus and Mike Hillman Memorial Rodeo will take place this Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds Arena, 2500 SE Main St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12.

Tickets are available at Roswell Livestock and Farm Supply, 1105 E. Second St, or online at jesseandmikememorial.com.

Record sports writer J.T. Keith can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 307, or sports2@rdrnews.com

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Valentine Gomez Carroll Dean Rankin »