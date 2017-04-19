The Eastern New Mexico News (https://goo.gl/v4KsJB) reports that police began investigating after tampering with some narcotics was discovered Saturday night.

City Manager Larry Fry says all of the department’s 72 uniformed personnel are being drug tested and that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting Clovis police with the investigation.

Fry says the extent of the problem isn’t yet known, including whether the drug supplies on all the ambulances were suspect, but he says there’s no evidence anyone has been harmed.

Emergency officials from other agencies said ambulances typically carry a variety of medications that include controlled substances.