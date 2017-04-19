Username: 1

SANTA FE — An oil and gas lease sale held Tuesday generated nearly $4 million from tracts in Eddy, Chaves and Lea counties, the New Mexico State Land Office announced Wednesday.

A total of 35 tracts covering 8,992 acres in the Permian Basin were leased for $3.985 million.

State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn said his office is making every effort to boost revenue earnings to help cover depleted operating budgets as [auth] public school districts across the state consider plans to drop athletics, arts and music programs due to massive budget cuts.

“Sweeping budget cuts are expected across the board, but the State Land Office is in a strong position to support public schoolchildren and teachers,” Dunn said in a news release.

The beneficiaries of the leased tracts include public schools, University of New Mexico, New Mexico Military Institute, New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute, Rio Grande improvements and water reservoirs. Public schools will receive more than half of the lease sale revenues, or about $2.056 million.

The monthly lease sales, which are held on the third Tuesday of every month, are held online in sealed and open bidding formats. This month, 24 bidders from six states bid on the offered tracts. Sealed bids generated $2,802,791 and open bids brought in $1,181,700.

Rockhouse Energy was the winning sealed bidder, paying $325,440 for 320 acres in Lea County. Castell Oil Co. was the winning active bidder, paying $180,050 for 120 acres in Lea County.

The State Land Office’s income stems primarily from oil and gas production on state trust lands. With just two months left in fiscal year 2017, the agency’s monthly oil and gas lease sale revenues have surpassed $61 million. Comparatively, fiscal year 2016 earnings from oil and gas lease sales totaled $36 million.

“More than 90 percent of revenues we earn through oil and gas activity on state trust lands pays teachers, buys books, builds new schools, and gives kids a chance to attend schools of excellence,” Dunn said. “Fortunately, the level of interest in leasing state trust lands in the Permian Basin remains strong.”

The State Land Office is a self-funded agency. Renewable revenues such as lease payments, rights-of-way, permits and interest flow into the Land Maintenance Fund, which covers the agency’s operating expenses, with the balance distributed monthly to the beneficiaries.

Oil, gas and mineral production, ranching and farming, and commercial development on state trust lands support public schools, seven universities, the New Mexico Military Institute, the New Mexico School for the Deaf, the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, three hospitals, correctional facilities, water conservation projects and public building construction and repair.

