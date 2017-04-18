Username: 1

Leland Consulting Group Senior Associate Alisa Pyszka says the Roswell International Air Center will need a new organizational structure and new professional staff to run in a way that will boost local business and employment. The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. just released the economic feasibility study overseen by Leland Consulting and launched in January. Pyszka met at that time with various community members including energy company executive Robert Armstrong to her left and John Mulcahy, at far left of photo. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The Roswell International Air Center, which now operates at a deficit, needs to be marketed and governed differently to boost its own revenues as well as local businesses and employment, a recent study concludes.

The head of the local economic development group said that he will ask the city to create the recommended task force to begin making changes.

“I am hoping the city will form a task force to discuss the implementation of the study and provide information to the City Council on planned steps, as well as propose that the study or parts thereof be incorporated into the RIAC master plan completed by Armstrong Engineering in 2012,” said John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.

The economic development group commissioned the study. It was paid for by $35,000 in city funds and $28,000 from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development grant and conducted by Leland Consulting Corp. of Portland, Oregon, and two subcontractors over a period of three months. The consultants did their own research and site visits and also [auth] drew on information from prior studies and master plans.

The report finds that the air center is understaffed and focused more on filling buildings than developing and using strategic marketing efforts to attract the best type of tenants to boost business growth and local employment.

“While quite competent, the limited number of staff, clear long-term vision, and management structure has created a system that is rather reactionary,” the study states. “Thus, proactive investments to maintain the RIAC as an asset and garner private investment cannot be implemented.”

The study recommends creating the Roswell International Air Center Authority. It would consist of representatives from the economic development group, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, an aviation company at the air center, a non-aviation business at the air center, the city council and a power company.

The study also recommends the hiring of an asset manager to function as an executive director of the authority, and a property manager. Both preferably would have expertise in the aviation industry.

“By removing it from a political body, it gives much more certainty to private business,” said Alisa Pyszka, senior associate with Leland. “It would be much more appealing to private investors.”

Pyszka said that it would not operate as a taxing authority, at least not for many years. Mulcahy added that current law would not allow such a group to collect taxes.

Pyszka said that the consulting group recommends having the authority in place within six months and having the other aspects of the study’s recommendations done within five years.

“It is all in local hands and it is all up to local leadership,” she said.

An indication, according to the study, of the air center not operating for its maximum economic benefit is the zero vacancy rate at city-owned buildings and hangars, yet the center has lost money for the past two years in spite of receiving some sizeable grants.

In 2015, the air center had revenues of $9.1 million, including grants of $6.5 million. But expenses were $10.6 million, so the air center had a loss of $1.5 million. In 2016, total revenues were $11.4 million, including grants of $8.2 million, but expenses were $11.6 million, so the air center recorded of loss of $252,651. The air center is projecting a profit in 2017 of $1.62 million, but that is due primarily to grant funds expected to be $11 million. The report indicates that average revenues, when adjusted for typical grant activity, is about $3.8 million a year.

The study found that major difficulties are that the rents charged are low, an average of $1.44 per square foot, and that the air center does not have funds to maintain most of its buildings, instead asking that tenants do much of the needed repairs and improvements.

Rents charged at comparable airports are higher, the study states, but those air centers also maintain the buildings. According to the study, a prior Capital Improvement Plan found that tenants have said they are willing to pay more rent for better-maintained structures.

The report also says that more attention could be paid to recruiting the type businesses that would boost business growth and employment. For example, the report said, companies that create dairy products could be recruited to the area given the significant number and size of dairy farms in the region. High-tech companies, new types of aviation-related industries and businesses that focus on aircraft maintenance rather than aircraft demolition are also possible future recruits.

Pyszka said that the current situation involving the air center is not atypical of publicly operated enterprises.

“Coming from the public sector, it is just seen largely as a something that is existing and not seen as an investment,” she said. “It is no fault of staff. … Right now, the Roswell airport has a lot of facilities and maintenance staff, so part of the role of the authority is to work with an executive director to elevate the staff to do more marketing.”

Mulcahy said that the city will remain owner of the air center for the foreseeable future and that the establishment of an authority will require much discussion with city officials, as well as a public hearing.

Both Pyszk and Mulcahy stress the strong potential of the 4,600-acre air center, given such strengths as the size of newly refurbished runways, existing infrastructure, plentiful water supplies and climate and weather suitable to aviation businesses.

“This study is a road map by which the city can promote and support what is widely considered to be the region’s greatest economic growth opportunity,” Mulcahy said.

