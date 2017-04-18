Username: 1

The Roswell school board has approved a 3 percent retroactive pay increase for certain employees and heard potentially good news about what the state will pay school districts for student enrollment next academic year.

Assistant Superintendent Eddie Ramirez told the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education at its Monday meeting that the state indicated at the spring budget workshop last week that it will provide $4,053.55 per student for the 2017-2018 academic year, an increase of 1.86 percent over the previous year.

That would mean that the district would receive $70,105,843 in gross State Equalization Guarantee revenue, or [auth] $69,814,440 after certain required deductions.

All that could change, though.

“It could change at the special session,” said Ramirez in response to a question and referring to Gov. Susana Martinez’s intentions to call the Legislature back into session to develop a budget after she vetoed earlier bills.

Ramirez also said to the board, “Like I said, if they don’t take anything more from us, we should be in pretty good shape.”

The board also voted unanimously Monday to approve a 3 percent pay increase for Administrative Technical Support personnel and para-professionals.

The pay increase will cost the district $70,000 for the current year, according to Ramirez.

“That’s great,” said Board President Nicole Austin. “I am really glad that we could do this at last.”

The pay raise, retroactive for 2016-2017 and to remain in effect for future years, was made possible after reaching an agreement with the Roswell Education Association, the union representing those categories of employees.

According to comments by district administrators at last week’s board workshop, which is when the board considered the salary increase for the first time, negotiations with the union began a few years ago after the New Mexico Legislature approved 6 percent pay increases for certain classes of employees, but not all.

The district was able to increase pay by 3 percent for those not covered by the legislation, but it has been in negotiations with various unions since then about how to make up the remaining 3 percent gap.

The district previously reached an agreement with the union representing maintenance, administrators, security and custodial staff last week, but just recently came to terms with the REA regarding the pay issue.

Senior writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Lady Coyotes shut out Goddard; Roswell senior pitcher Mykaya Olivas hurls pair of gems to beat crosstown rivals Study: Air center needs new marketing structure »