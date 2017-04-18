Username: 1

Above: Goddard sophomore hurler Drew Price lets a pitch loose during the first of two district matchups with the visiting Lovington Wildcats Tuesday at the Launch Pad. Price picked up the win as the Rockets rolled 12-1 in Game 1. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard sophomore second baseman Ty Villareal receives the throw from home plate before tagging out Lovington’s Isaiah Montoya during Game 1 of a district doubleheader with the Wildcats Tuesday. Goddard allowed a single run in the first game and blanked the visitors in the nightcap, 7-0. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Goddard Rockets continued to roll in District 4-5A baseball as they swept last-place Lovington 12-1 in five innings in the opener, and then blanked them in the nightcap 7-0.

The Rockets got a big evening from senior Cal Villareal, as he reached base safely every time at bat in both games. The center fielder was 3-for-3 in the opener with a walk, single, double and a home run. In the nightcap, he [auth] went 2-for-2 with two walks, a triple and another homer.

“In terms of swinging the bat, Cal just had a phenomenal night out there,” stated Rocket head coach Alan Edmonson. “He can’t swing the bat better than today. He hit it all over the park no matter where they pitched it. He hit it and he hit it hard.”

Cal’s little brother, Ty Villareal, not to be outdone, went 1-for-1 in the opener, picking up an RBI single and getting plucked twice. In the nightcap, he went 2-for-3 at the plate while calmly throwing no-hit ball from the mound.

The Wildcats fell behind early in both games and could never recover in dropping their seventh and eighth games in a row and remaining winless in district play.

“I was pleased with the way we played tonight,” said Edmonson. “I was pleased with the offensive performance. Obviously, we still have room to improve. But, being 6-0 in district is a big step half way through (the district schedule).”

Game 1: Goddard 12, Lovington 1

The Rockets’ bats were hotter than the late afternoon temperature of 91 degrees as they smacked four hits in the opening frame to go up 3-0 and never looked back. The early lead was more than enough for starting pitcher Drew Price, who kept the Wildcats at bay through the first four innings.

In the third inning, the Rockets finally broke the game open as they started to get to Wildcat starter Christian Pando. The Rockets scored five runs with two outs to make it 8-0 after three innings of play. Price got things rolling with a two-RBI single to center to score Cameron Stevenson, who had led off with a single, and Ty Villareal, who was hit by a pitch. Pinch-runner Rusty Ross would get a steal and score on an error to make it 6-0.

Following a walk to Ethan Coombes, Cal Villareal hit a two-run bomb to right field for the 8-0 lead.

Price would strikeout Pando to start the fourth and then be pulled. He would finish with the victory from the mound while giving up only two singles.

Tyler Hardwick finished up the final 1 2/3 innings of play as the Rockets continued to produce, both offensively and defensively. Hardwick had a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the top of the fourth before the Rockets would tack on four more in their half of the inning.

Justin Miller started the inning hitting an 0-2 changeup to the wall for a triple. He would score later on a passed ball. Matt Shanor hit an RBI single, Hardwick picked up an RBI on a sac fly and Luke Fink recorded an RBI when he was plunked with the bases loaded. With a 12-0 lead, the game was ended early by the 10-run rule.

Game two: Goddard 7, Lovington 0

The Wildcats were kept hitless in the nightcap as two Rocket pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

Ty Villareal went the first 4 2/3 innings, giving up no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out eight. Fink finished up the final 2 1/3 innings with no hits, a walk and three strikeouts to complete a dominate performance from the mound.

The Rockets went up 1-0 in the opening frame as Coombes scored on two two-base errors in the first at-bat of the game.

The Rockets increased the lead to 3-0 in the third as Cal Villareal led off with a walk, moved to second on an error, got to third on a putout and then scored on a wild pitch. Ty Villareal smacked an RBI single with two outs to make it 3-0 and give himself some cushion from the mound.

The score climbed to 5-0 in the fourth as Cal Villareal crushed an inside-the-park homer to score himself and Coombes, who had reached with a perfect bunt single. Ty Villareal continued to motor along on the mound as the Wildcats could only manage two runners via Rocket errors.

Coach Edmonson was really pleased with Ty Villareal’s effort on the mound.

“It was pretty neat to see him have that bounce-back performance from the last time he was on the mound,” Edmonson said. “Tonight, he was really efficient. In 60 pitches, he got us through four and two-thirds innings so he can’t get much more efficient than that. He had a lot of strikes and the ball was really alive coming out of his hand. Overall, I was really pleased with the way he threw tonight.”

The Rockets wrapped up the 7-0 win as Cal Villareal hit an RBI triple in the sixth inning to score Coombes, who again had reached on a bunt single. Cal Villareal trotted home on a Luke Fink sac fly to score the final run of the night.

The win moves the Rockets to 16-4 on the season with a perfect 6-0 mark in district play. Goddard host the Roswell Coyotes in a doubleheader Friday evening at the Launch Pad.

