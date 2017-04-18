Username: 1

Roswell sophomore Aaliyah Hunter bloops a Lady Rocket offering into shallow center to drive in a run during the first of two district contests against Goddard Tuesday. Roswell went on to win Game 1 6-0 and cru[auth] shed the Rockets in Game 2 by a final of 14-0. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Above: Roswell senior pitcher Mykaya Olivas winds up to throw during Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Lady Rockets at the Goddard High softball fields. Olivas pitched both shutout victories for the Lady Coyotes. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard junior outfielder Amber Aguilar makes a catch at the warning track Tuesday during the Lady Rockets district doubleheader with the Roswell Lady Coyotes. Roswell shut out Goddard in both games, taking the first 6-0 and ending the nightcap early, 14-0. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

No matter what sport crosstown rivals Roswell and Goddard compete in, both teams get each other’s best.

On Tuesday night at the Goddard Sports Complex, the only thing hotter than New Mexico’s sun was the pitching duel that featured Roswell ace, senior Mykaya Olivas, as she went pitch for pitch against Goddard freshman Jordan Rincon.

Rincon shut out the Coyotes through five innings with a mix of off-speed pitches and a blazing fastball. She looked to be in command on the mound until the sixth inning, when her team committed two errors and Roswell scored three runs. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Lady Rockets committed two more errors in the seventh inning as the opportunistic Lady Coyotes scored three more runs, turning a close game into a 6-0 loss.

“Great game,” Rocket head coach C.W. Hamilton said. “We just played the No. 3 team in the state, they scored zero runs through five innings because we had zero errors through five innings. Two errors in the sixth they get three runs and two errors in the seventh, and they get three runs.”

The Lady Coyotes’ Mykaela Olivas started the sixth inning with a single up the middle before her sister, Mykaya Olivas, came up next and hit a shot in the hole at shortstop. The Rocket infielder ranged to her right, stuck out her glove and came up with the ball, but couldn’t make a play and all the runners were safe. The Coyotes had runners on first and second with no outs.

The next hitter hit the ball to right-center field scoring Mykaela Olivas from second. With Nayelli Morales up and runners on first and second, Hamilton brought the infield in to cut off another run and get the fleet-footed, slap hitter out at first. Morales popped up for the first out. With the next batter, Goddard would commit two errors and allow another two runs to score.

“Except for the errors, the game was great,” Rockets pitcher Rincon said. “I just have to stay positive and pitch what I can.”

“We prepared for Rincon and she did a good job,” Roswell head coach Art Sandoval said. “She (Rincon) kept us off balance for the first five innings. Her changeup was effective. We expected to come over here and dominate.”

With her team scoring three runs in the sixth, Mykaya Olivas changed speeds and had the Rockets looking at pitches as she allowed four hits and no runs.

“I was a little nervous when they had a couple of hits off me,” Olivas said. “My rise ball was working, and that kept them off balance.”

With this win the Lady Coyotes turn to the No. 2 team in the state, Artesia. Roswell has yet to defeat them in their three meetings this season, falling in the Artesia Invitational and first district doubleheader.

Roswell (12-8, 3-3 District 4-5A) will host Artesia at 5 p.m. Friday.

Roswell 14, Goddard 0

It seemed like the Lady Rockets were poised to upset the No. 3 ranked team after intermission. For the first two innings, both teams were scoreless. In the third inning, the bottom fell out for Goddard as they surrendered 13 runs and another in the fourth.

The game was mercy ruled in the fifth inning.

Goddard (7-14, 1-7 District 4-5A) will travel to Artesia for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.

