Demons come back, then run away from Eunice for two wins
Dexter senior pitcher Juan Banda reaches back to throw during the Demons home doubleheader Tuesday with the Eunice Cardinals. Dexter needed 10 innings to [auth] pick up the 8-7 win in the first game, but had an offensive explosion in the nightcap, winning 13-3. Head coach Arturo Duran was proud of the way his squad fought back in Game 1. “We were down 6-0 and battled back to 6-3, 6-4 and then tied it 6-6 and their pitcher, who was really good, ran out of pitches.” (Jeannie Harris Photo)
Related Posts
« Coyotes fall twice to late-hitting Artesia Rockets take 2 from Lovington »