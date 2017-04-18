MENU
DemonBB041917

Demons come back, then run away from Eunice for two wins

April 18, 2017 • Local Sports

Dexter senior pitcher Juan Banda reaches back to throw during the Demons home doubleheader Tuesday with the Eunice Cardinals. Dexter needed 10 innings to [auth] pick up the 8-7 win in the first game, but had an offensive explosion in the nightcap, winning 13-3. Head coach Arturo Duran was proud of the way his squad fought back in Game 1. “We were down 6-0 and battled back to 6-3, 6-4 and then tied it 6-6 and their pitcher, who was really good, ran out of pitches.” (Jeannie Harris Photo)

