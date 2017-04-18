Username: 1

Game 1: Artesia 13, Roswell 3

A hot start for the visitors combined with a pair of errors by the home team led to a 3-0 lead for the Coyotes in the top of the opening frame.

After catcher Rudy Castillo and first baseman Bear Kyser hit back-to-back singles with one out, third baseman Carlitos Montoya hit a double-play ball, but after the out at second, Artesia infielder Cody Fuentes made a bad throw to first, leaving Montoya safe at first while Castillo scored.

Center fielder Ty Jordan stepped up next and crushed a ball to the gap in right field. The standing triple sent Montoya home for a 2-0 lead.

Third baseman Tarren Burrola fell behind in the count, but battled back and dribbled a 3-2 pitch back to Bulldog hurler Jharyss Granger, [auth] who bobbled the ball and was unable to get the out at first while Jordan scampered home to put the Coyotes on top 3-0.

Roswell pitcher JoJo Carrillo and the Coyote defense sat the Bulldogs down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the first and kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard in the second inning as well.

But in the third, the home team found life as the first three hitters got on base before Granger was walked, sending the first Bulldog run across the plate. Artesia’s Robert Fernandez hit into a double play, but picked up the RBI to pull the Dogs within a run.

Trent Taylor brought the tying run in with a chopper hit to the left, where Carrillo was unable to make the tricky barehand play. Carrillo saw three more hitters in the inning as the Dogs loaded the bases again, but a pop-up by Dominic Madrid ended the inning.

Artesia scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning on an RBI-single by Taylor Null, but the Coyotes avoided disaster in a three-walk inning with a big 1-3-2 double play to end the side.

In the bottom of the inning, the first three Artesia hitters singled — including consecutive bunt singles — before a passed ball walked another run home for a 5-3 Bulldog lead. A sacrifice bunt and a standing double drove in two more runs before Carrillo could get the final out.

The Coyote bats remained ice cold in the top of the sixth, but the Dogs stayed hot as they again loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning before Roswell could manage any outs. An infield hit brought in a run and a passed ball scored another.

Fuentes and Null hit back-to-back two-RBI singles to end the game by the 10-run rule at 13-3.

Game 2: Artesia 5, Roswell 1

Offensive production took a dip in the nightcap, as the Coyotes mustered a single run off three hits. The game was close until the top of the sixth, when the Bulldogs strung together a slew of hits and steals to break the game open and take sole possession of second place in District 4-5A.

Roswell falls to 6-12 on the year and 2-4 in the district. The Coyotes face the rival Goddard Rockets at the Launch Pad Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Angela Ann Licon-Gonzales Demons come back, then run away from Eunice for two wins »