Angela Ann Licon-Gonzales has gone home to be with her Father in Heaven after a fierce battle with pulmonary hypertension. Angela passed away on the morning of April 15, 2017. Angela was born to Mary Licon and Jesus Montelongo on October 12, 1981, in Roswell, NM. This obituary could never truly tell Angela’s story and what she meant to those who knew and loved her. Angela loved to sing and had a voice like an angel. She was a tiny person but had the biggest heart and spirit. Her voice was loud and bold; she had a commanding voice. When she spoke, people listened. She spoke with eloquence and authority. Angela enjoyed writing poetry of this life’s struggles and its beauty. She enjoyed making flower arrangements for family friends. Angela loved to attend church and served at Church on the Move in the bus ministry and a greeter at a very young age. She loved Brother Nathaniel Haymes, he was a mentor, teacher, and father to her. Together they ministered to troubled youth at the Hope Center where brother Haymes taught her and many other youth to box. Angela was the most generous person, she would open her home to anyone in need and helped many that were homeless and in need of a friend. She loved Thanksgiving; she just [auth] absolutely loved to be with family and friends over a good meal. Angela loved reading and sharing the Bible with friends, family, and even complete strangers. Angela had four children that she adored and loved with great passion. She was so much fun to be around and had a great sense of humor. Angela had such a big, fierce spirit, she lived life big. Other than her children, family, and friends the most important thing to her was the relationship she had with God. She had an intimate, personal, relationship with God and she shared that with everyone she came in contact with. She was a mother, daughter, littler sister, niece, but beyond that a warrior for Christ. Throughout her life, in her best times and in her worst times, she constantly confessed Jesus as Lord over her life. She always shared the message of salvation and the undying love that Christ has for us all. Angela’s message to the world was to love God, people and nothing else. She would say this…

“We are all a mess, I’m imperfect, and I have made some good choices and some really bad ones. I am not worthy, holy, nor righteous and I am certainly not deserving of the great love and mercy God has bestowed upon me. I don’t deserve what Jesus did for me, when He laid down his life so that I could be from form penalty of my sins… truth is none of us do. But this I know, embrace, and accept, God measures your heart. He knows the truth of our hearts and his kindness and mercy no one can measure. I am not special, what makes me worth anything is the love God has for me and that he lives in me. I know and love God with every ounce of my existence. No matter what our lives have been. I leave you with this, seek your salvation that only Jesus Christ can offer and have personal relationship with God. Do not die the permanent death; Hell is the complete absence of God. Please seek your salvation through Jesus Christ and live and eternal life.” Little sister there was no one like you and there never will be again. One of a kind is what you will always be. There will come a day, not today, maybe tomorrow but there will come a day, when life, its circumstances, its consequences, nor death will be able to separate us from God nor one another. I know I will see you again and live with you in our eternal home in heaven. Soon, not yet, but soon.

Angela has four beautiful children who survive her, son Isaiah Gonzales, daughter Uraih Gonzales, daughter Kyla Gonzales, and daughter Juanita Aguilar. She is survived by her grandmother Nana Cecilia Garcia, mother Mary Licon, sister Melanie Licon, niece Aziah Wolf-Spicer, nephew Ethan Wolf, great nephew Josiah Spicer, great niece Lillianna Spicer, Aunt and Uncle Carmen and Bobby Vigil, Aunt Sandra Licon, Uncle Larry Sanchez, Great Uncle and Aunt Willie and Josie Chavez, Great Aunt and Uncle Viola and Leon Kaliniec, Uncle Gilbert Licon, Uncle Jesse Licon, numerous 1st, 2nd, and 3rd cousins whom most, were more like brothers and sister to her. Sister/Best friend Alicia Castillo, Brother/Best Friend Nathan Aaron Griffin, Brother/Best Friend Joseph “YoYo” Ponce. Angela is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Ramon and Rosenda Licon, great-grandparents Willie Cornelia Chaves, Uncle Daniel Licon, Uncle Gary Sanchez, Sister/Best Friend Nila Smith- Jaramillo and father, Mentor, and teacher Brother Nathaniel Haymes. Phillippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.” Thank you to Anderson-Bethany for caring for our beloved. Services will be held at Church on the Move at 901 W. Brasher Road, Roswell, NM on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. Please feel free to come and celebrate with us, the life of our sister Angela Ann Gonzales.

